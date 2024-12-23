Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Target Price at $11.17

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
