NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 223,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,750.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,726,105.25. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,916. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 20.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPCE opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $344.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.05.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

