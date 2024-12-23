Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$9.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.83.

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$53,690.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

