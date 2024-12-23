Financial Comparison: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Largo has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and Largo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $38.66 million 26.96 $99.86 million ($0.22) -24.09 Largo $144.82 million 0.75 -$30.34 million ($0.80) -2.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Largo -35.10% -22.61% -14.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Fuels and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Largo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Largo has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 147.06%. Given Largo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.