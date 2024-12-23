Contrasting Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% Shineco -288.85% -67.56% -31.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lendway and Shineco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $31.58 million 0.28 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.48 Shineco $10.33 million 0.37 -$22.45 million N/A N/A

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lendway has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lendway beats Shineco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

