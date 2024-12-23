CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.68.

CINT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,073,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CINT stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

