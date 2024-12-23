Comparing Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Powerstorm and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00 Telefónica 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Telefónica -2.84% 10.10% 2.54%

Risk and Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerstorm and Telefónica”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefónica $40.57 billion 0.57 -$965.41 million ($0.26) -15.62

Powerstorm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefónica.

Summary

Telefónica beats Powerstorm on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. It also provides fixed telecommunication services, including PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment and telephony information services. It also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, security, internet through fibre to the home, and voice over internet protocol services. In addition, the company offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, managed hosting, content delivery, outsourcing and application, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud, advertising, big data, and digital experience services; Aura; open gateway, living apps; smart Wi-Fi, Phoenix, NT, Solar 360, and Movistar Home devices. Telefónica, S.A. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

