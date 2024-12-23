Contrasting Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) & Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Volatility and Risk
Geron has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Geron and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Geron
|-682.48%
|-67.53%
|-45.46%
|Evoke Pharma
|-71.32%
|-308.49%
|-53.66%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Geron and Evoke Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Geron
|0
|1
|8
|2
|3.09
|Evoke Pharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Geron presently has a consensus price target of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 104.87%. Given Geron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Geron and Evoke Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Geron
|$29.48 million
|71.56
|-$184.13 million
|($0.32)
|-10.91
|Evoke Pharma
|$8.62 million
|0.87
|-$7.79 million
|($10.99)
|-0.46
Evoke Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Geron beats Evoke Pharma on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.
