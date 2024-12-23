Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infinera Stock Performance
Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.67. Infinera has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
