American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.32 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

