Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.08.
Cascades Stock Performance
Cascades Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.
Insider Activity at Cascades
In other news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
