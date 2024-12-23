Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.08.

Shares of CAS opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.09. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

