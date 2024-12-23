CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Set at C$16.25 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$16.25 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.