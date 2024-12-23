CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Set at C$16.25 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$16.25 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UNFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.32.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

