SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBY opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.