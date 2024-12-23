Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$26.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFP. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

IFP opened at C$16.83 on Friday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$15.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$865.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.48 per share, with a total value of C$101,433.24. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.