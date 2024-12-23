Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday,Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.22 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In related news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total transaction of C$61,215.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.