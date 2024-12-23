Raymond James Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th.

TSE STEP opened at C$4.18 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$299.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.07.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

