National Bankshares Analysts Give Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) a C$15.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.42 and a 12-month high of C$15.33.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

