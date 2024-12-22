Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,251.04. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $342.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $378.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.90.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $204,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.