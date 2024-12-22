Tidal Investments LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,291.68. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $4,057,594. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

