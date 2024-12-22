United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3,504.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.