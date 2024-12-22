Tidal Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. Stephens raised Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

