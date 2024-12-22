76,916 Shares in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. QSV Equity Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,155,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astrana Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASTH opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.
About Astrana Health
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
