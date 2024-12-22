Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 341 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

MHK opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

