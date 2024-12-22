Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $337,000 Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $3,164,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Amer Sports Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of AS stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports
About Amer Sports
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.