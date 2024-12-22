Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $337,000 Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $3,164,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AS stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

