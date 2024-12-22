Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 205.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

