Tidal Investments LLC Has $701,000 Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 81.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

