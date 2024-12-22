Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.