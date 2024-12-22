3,484 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 86.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 78.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

