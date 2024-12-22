5 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in NVR by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,765.00.

NVR Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NVR opened at $8,276.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,129.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,767.26. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,800.00 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

