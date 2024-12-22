Barclays PLC Sells 58,154 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,154 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

