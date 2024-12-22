Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Shares in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.06. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

