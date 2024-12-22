Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JD.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after buying an additional 4,445,277 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,311,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.64 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

