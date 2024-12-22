Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of YETI worth $58,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 443.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 26,657.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in YETI by 320.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

YETI stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

