Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FN opened at $221.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $278.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
