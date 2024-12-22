Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $278,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.05 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

