Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.09). 408,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 242,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.55 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.42.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.