Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $59,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

