Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,107 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 8.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 136,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 215,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 6.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,237.25. This trade represents a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $15,926,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.