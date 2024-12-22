980 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This represents a 15.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $72.01 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

