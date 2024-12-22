2,150 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,956,046 shares of company stock worth $1,448,008,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

