Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

