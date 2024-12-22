Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $354.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $212.05 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

