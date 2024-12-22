Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $63,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 136.79%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

