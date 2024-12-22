Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.36 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.