Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 8,466 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,422 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,924,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,891,000 after purchasing an additional 977,636 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. This represents a 58.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,732 shares of company stock worth $10,861,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

