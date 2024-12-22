Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 652,097 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $31.88 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

