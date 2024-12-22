Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

