Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 308 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in argenx by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in argenx by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $540.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.78.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $623.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.44. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -708.89 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $644.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

