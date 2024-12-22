Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in REV Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in REV Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in REV Group by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REVG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

