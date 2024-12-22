Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 23,579 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after buying an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $26.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

